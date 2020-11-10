Senate Proposes $696B Defense Spending Bill For 2021

Law360 (November 10, 2020, 9:42 PM EST) -- The Senate Appropriations Committee introduced a $696 billion bill on Tuesday to fund the U.S. Department of Defense for 2021, setting up clashes with the House of Representatives over issues such as border wall funding. The draft legislation for fiscal year 2021 includes a $627.2 billion base defense budget, $68.7 billion for overseas contingency operations — funding meant for war-related and unexpected spending — and $153 million for non-defense spending, which a committee summary of the bill did not explain further. The defense bill was introduced as part of a $1.4 trillion slate of 12 appropriations bills for 2021, a package...

