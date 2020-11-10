Trump Admin. Notifies Congress Of $23B Arms Deal With UAE

Law360 (November 10, 2020, 9:35 PM EST) -- The Trump administration said Tuesday that it will formally notify Congress of its intent to sell over $23 billion in defense equipment, including fighter jets and drones, to the United Arab Emirates. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement that the move was "in recognition of our deepening relationship and the UAE's need for advanced defense capabilities to deter and defend itself against heightened threats from Iran." The sale would include up to 50 F-35 stealth fighters, 18 MQ-9B drones and various types of munitions. Tuesday's announcement comes on the heels of less formal notifications to Congress that had...

