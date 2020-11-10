Judge Says Courtroom Reality Show Didn't Flout Ethics Rules

Law360 (November 10, 2020, 9:19 PM EST) -- A Florida judge accused of ethical violations for allowing a TV show featuring real people involved in domestic violence cases to be filmed in her courtroom shot back against disciplinary charges Monday, arguing that she cleared the program with an ethics advisory committee before allowing cameras inside. Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Carroll Kelly denied that she committed any ethical violations when she agreed to star in the show "Protection Court," and she said she asked for a Florida Supreme Court Judicial Ethics Advisory Committee opinion and checked with other court opinions and legal counsel before signing on to do the show....

