Speculative Testimony Voids Defense Win In Birth Injury Trial

Law360 (November 10, 2020, 8:59 PM EST) -- A Missouri appellate court on Tuesday ordered a new trial in a suit accusing two physicians of botching a premature infant's delivery that led to a permanent brain injury, saying a medical expert for the defense offered testimony that was "irrelevant and speculative." In a 2-1 ruling, a three-judge Court of Appeals panel vacated a Jackson County jury's 2018 verdict in favor of Drs. Amy Carter and Scott Gray and Saint Luke's Hospital of Kansas City in a suit accusing the health care providers of negligently delivering Arica Linton's son in 2008. The delivery caused a brain injury known as periventricular...

