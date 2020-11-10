Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

EU Begins Levying $4B In Tariffs On US Over Boeing Subsidy

Law360 (November 10, 2020, 6:03 PM EST) -- The long-running trade dispute between the European Union and the U.S. over tax subsidies received by American aircraft manufacturer Boeing kicked up a notch Tuesday when the EU began levying an additional $4 billion in tariffs on U.S. imports.

The tariffs, which the EU announced Monday, stem from its 16-year dispute with the U.S. over subsidies provided to Boeing by the American government. The World Trade Organization recently granted the EU the right to levy the tariffs on U.S. goods.

Meanwhile, the U.S. has already imposed tariffs on $7.5 billion worth of EU goods in its WTO case over the trading...

