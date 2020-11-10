Champion Dog Food Buyers Urge 9th Circ. To Revive Cert. Bid

Law360 (November 10, 2020, 7:15 PM EST) -- Customers alleging that Champion Petfoods offers misleading dog food ingredient labels urged the Ninth Circuit Tuesday to revive their certification effort, saying the variety of marketed flavors does not negate common issues affecting all buyers, including the presence of heavy metals and Champion's use of expired and frozen ingredients. Rebecca A. Peterson of Lockridge Grindal Nauen PLLP, who represents the customers, told the panel during a video conference hearing that the lower court erred in denying certification on the grounds that there are too many individualized questions in the case. Peterson said the variety of flavor in a product does not "cut off"...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS