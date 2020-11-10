Commerce To Probe Wind Tower Imports From 3 Countries

Law360 (November 10, 2020, 8:10 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Commerce said Tuesday it will be investigating whether wind tower imports from India, Malaysia and Spain are being dumped at margins ranging from 54.03% to 93.83%, hurting U.S. producers. Commerce said it is launching anti-dumping and countervailing duty investigations in response to a petition from the Wind Tower Trade Coalition, whose members are Texas company Arcosa Wind Towers Inc. and Wisconsin company Broadwind Towers Inc., alleging that they are being harmed by the unfairly low-priced products. "Given continuing high levels of subject imports, at prices substantially underselling the domestic like product, these adverse price effects will only...

