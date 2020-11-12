Shkreli's Objections To FTC Prison Comms Access Tossed

Law360 (November 12, 2020, 1:59 PM EST) -- A New York federal judge overruled objections from incarcerated "pharma bro" Martin Shkreli regarding the Federal Trade Commission's access to his prison telephone communications, in the FTC's legal challenge against Shkreli on charges of monopolizing sales of the anti-parasitic drug Daraprim. U.S. District Judge Denise Cote brushed off Shkreli's arguments that the FTC should not have access to certain communications pertaining to discussions of his exercise of shareholder rights and his effort to pay his criminal forfeiture and fines because they were not relevant to the FTC's investigation. "Having reviewed the parties' submissions and being familiar with the background to this...

