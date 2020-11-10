Obama Staffers, Union Heads Stack Biden's DOT Review Team

Law360 (November 10, 2020, 10:57 PM EST) -- President-elect Joe Biden on Tuesday selected former Obama administration officials and labor union and local transit agency heads to steer an agency review team for the U.S. Department of Transportation, offering a glimpse at the former vice president's transportation and infrastructure priorities. Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris forged ahead with transition plans, establishing an 18-member agency review team of veteran government officials and transportation policy experts covering the U.S. DOT, the National Transportation Safety Board, Amtrak and the Federal Maritime Commission. The agency review teams are responsible for understanding the operations of each agency, ensuring a smooth transfer of power...

