Uber Execs Hit With Derivative Suit Over Scandal-Scarred IPO

Law360 (November 12, 2020, 8:28 PM EST) -- Uber's board of directors has been hit with a shareholder derivative action that echoes claims in a proposed securities class action alleging the ride-hailing giant baited investors with a "growth at any cost" business model that downplayed risks ahead of its May 2019 initial public offering. Diego Fazio filed a 102-page shareholder derivative suit on behalf of Uber Technologies Inc. in Northern California federal court Tuesday seeking to hold current and former Uber board directors liable for issuing offering documents that misrepresented the scope of Uber's corporate scandals, passenger safety complaints and unsustainable business prospects — and the risks they posed...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS