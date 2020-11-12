Justices Told Not To Revisit $268M Hearing Aid Patent Award

Law360 (November 12, 2020, 5:59 PM EST) -- The Alfred E. Mann Foundation for Scientific Research has urged the U.S. Supreme Court to skip Cochlear Corp.'s request to review a $268 million judgment against the company for infringing hearing aid patents, arguing the company was doing "factual second-guessing." The foundation — along with Advanced Bionics LLC — on Tuesday opposed Cochlear's September petition, in which Cochlear challenged a March decision where the Federal Circuit used a one-line order to affirm a lower court's award in an infringement suit by the foundation. Instead of trying to get a broad legal issue solved, Cochlear is just trying to get a "fact-bound review...

