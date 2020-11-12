Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Fla. Co. Fights Workers' Discovery Sanctions Bid In OT Case

Law360 (November 12, 2020, 8:03 PM EST) -- An airplane parts distributor has told a Florida federal court that a sanctions request from salespeople suing the company on unpaid overtime claims isn't justified, arguing that the allegedly concealed evidence is forthcoming and that the sales reps are really the ones "playing fast and loose" in case discovery.

PartsBase Inc.'s sanctions response motion Tuesday took aim at ex-salesman Shawn Martin's sanctions bid, which claimed the company committed "discovery fraud" by providing incomplete time-sheet records in his proposed collective action. The company argued that it didn't withhold anything on purpose, saying that there was merely a technical hurdle in finding the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!