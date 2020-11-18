Accomplice In Witness Payoff Case Gets 14 Months

Law360 (November 18, 2020, 5:45 PM EST) -- A Florida man received a 14-month prison sentence Wednesday for providing false information to federal law enforcement officers in exchange for a $20,000 payment from his former lawyer as part of a scheme by the attorney to get another client a reduced sentence. In a sentencing hearing held via videoconference, Tampa-based U.S. District Judge Mary S. Scriven handed Gilberto Eduardo De Los Rios a sentence that matched the one she imposed on his co-defendant, Miami attorney Nelson Israel Alfaro, in July. The judge, who called the case "disturbing, to say the least," said she varied downward from the recommended guidelines of...

