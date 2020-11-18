Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Accomplice In Witness Payoff Case Gets 14 Months

Law360 (November 18, 2020, 5:45 PM EST) -- A Florida man received a 14-month prison sentence Wednesday for providing false information to federal law enforcement officers in exchange for a $20,000 payment from his former lawyer as part of a scheme by the attorney to get another client a reduced sentence.

In a sentencing hearing held via videoconference, Tampa-based U.S. District Judge Mary S. Scriven handed Gilberto Eduardo De Los Rios a sentence that matched the one she imposed on his co-defendant, Miami attorney Nelson Israel Alfaro, in July.

The judge, who called the case "disturbing, to say the least," said she varied downward from the recommended guidelines of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!