UK Plans National Security Reviews For Foreign Investments

Law360, London (November 11, 2020, 4:02 PM GMT) -- The British government unveiled plans on Wednesday for a law that would give it new powers to screen foreign investments that could threaten national security interests. The National Security and Investment Bill would allow the government to "call in" some transactions to undergo national security assessments, regardless of whether they were reported to the state, the Department of Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy said. The government will also widen the range of investments that can come under review by scrapping turnover thresholds, and there will be a new definition for "entities." "The U.K., and U.K. businesses, face continued and broad-ranging hostile...

