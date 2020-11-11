Truckmakers Can't Keep EU Admissions Out Of UK Cartel Suit

Law360, London (November 11, 2020, 5:36 PM GMT) -- Admissions made by major truck companies in a €2.93 billion ($3.45 billion) settlement with Europe's antitrust enforcer can be used against them in a private competition suit in England, an appellate court in London ruled on Wednesday. Admissions in a 2016 settlement with truck-makers including Volvo can be treated as binding in damages litigation brought at the competition tribunal, the Court of Appeal has said. (Getty) Recitals in the European Commission's 2016 settlement with companies including Daimler, Volvo and Renault can be treated as binding in follow-on damages litigation brought in the Competition Appeal Tribunal, the Court of Appeal said. European law...

