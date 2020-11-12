3 Firms Lead $4.4B Health Care Co.'s Go-Public Deal

Law360 (November 12, 2020, 3:47 PM EST) -- Senior-focused health care business Cano Health said Thursday it's going public through a merger with blank-check company Jaws, in a deal led by three law firms that values the combined entity at $4.4 billion. Miami-based Cano Health LLC is represented by Goodwin Procter LLP, some of its investors and managers are guided by Cravath Swaine & Moore LLP, and publicly traded special purpose acquisition company Jaws Acquisition Corp. is led by Kirkland & Ellis LLP. Cano Health said in a joint statement with Jaws that the deal is expected to raise nearly $1.5 billion in gross proceeds, which includes an $800...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS