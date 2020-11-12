Grubhub Looks To Toss Investors' Claims That Execs Hid Info

Law360 (November 12, 2020, 4:51 PM EST) -- Grubhub urged an Illinois federal judge Wednesday to toss a proposed class action that claims the food delivery company hid negative trends among new customers from investors, arguing it was in fact transparent and the lawsuit impermissibly alleges fraud by hindsight. The lawsuit, originally filed in November 2019, alleges that Grubhub Inc.; its founder and CEO, Matthew Maloney; and its president and chief financial officer, Adam DeWitt, misled shareholders into thinking the company was successfully expanding its market with new customers regularly using its service when the actual growth was disappointing. Grubhub said in its Wednesday motion to dismiss that the...

