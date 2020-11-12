NJ Moves To Decriminalize Pot, Downgrade Mushrooms

Law360 (November 12, 2020, 9:31 PM EST) -- A New Jersey Senate committee on Thursday advanced legislation that would decriminalize the possession of up to six ounces of marijuana and downgrade a charge for having so-called magic mushrooms, a proposal that one lawmaker said doesn't go far enough but shows the Garden State is starting to "right its wrongs." While state legislators are pursuing a separate measure to establish a regulated market for adult-use recreational marijuana, the Senate Budget and Appropriations Committee approved what supporters have hailed as the most progressive decriminalization bill in the nation. The committee signed off on the legislation in an 11-0 vote with one...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS