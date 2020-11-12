Zetia Buyers Seek To Speed Up Drug Cos.' Class Cert. Appeal

Law360 (November 12, 2020, 5:37 PM EST) -- In a bid to minimize delays, direct buyers of Zetia have urged the Fourth Circuit to expedite a challenge to their class certification in a case accusing drugmakers Merck and Glenmark of violating antitrust law by blocking a generic form of the cholesterol medication. The appeals court agreed Nov. 2 to review the certification while the multidistrict litigation continues in Virginia federal court, paving the way for the pharmaceutical companies to make their case that 35 direct buyers are too small a group to be a certified class of their own. Merck and Glenmark are fighting a lower court's recognition of the...

