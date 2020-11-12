Migrants Ready Challenge To Deportations In 9th Circ.

Law360 (November 12, 2020, 6:18 PM EST) -- More than 100 migrants are preparing to challenge a California federal court's ruling in the Ninth Circuit over whether the court has the authority to stop their removal orders that were issued under a now-vacated asylum rule. The migrants who weren't allowed to seek asylum as a result of the rule filed a notice in the appellate court on Wednesday that they intend to appeal the lower court's ruling, a day after their request to have their deportation orders tossed was denied. U.S. District Judge Jon S. Tigar said Tuesday that even though the asylum-seekers "present a powerful case on the...

