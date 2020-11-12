Beam Financial Users Sue After Months Of Withdrawal Delays

Law360 (November 12, 2020, 6:53 PM EST) -- Fintech company Beam Financial is facing a proposed class action alleging that the company offered to pay prospective customers unusually high interest rates and then inexplicably locked their funds away. In a complaint filed in San Francisco federal court on Wednesday, plaintiff Frederick Chang claimed that he and other members of the putative class were missing thousands of dollars they deposited with Beam Financial. "Concerned by Beam's failure to return his money, plaintiff has repeatedly requested information about the status of his withdrawal. Beam has admitted fault but offers no assurances that plaintiff or class members will receive their money any...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS