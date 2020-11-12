Clark Hill Says Ex-Client Suit Must Be Tossed

Law360 (November 12, 2020, 9:55 PM EST) -- A Dallas appellate panel wrestled Thursday with whether Clark Hill Strasburger should be able to exit a onetime client's allegations that the firm represented adverse parties in a dispute stemming from failed plans to build a rail terminal to serve the oil and gas industry. During oral arguments before a Fifth Court of Appeals panel, Clark Hill said ex-client Centurion Logistics LLC's lawsuit should be thrown out under the Texas Citizens Participation Act because it relates to the firm's protected right to petition. The firm says a trial court wrongly refused to free it from Centurion's claims, while Centurion maintains that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS