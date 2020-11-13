Fired King & Spalding Atty Drops Jury Bid For One Claim

Law360 (November 13, 2020, 3:37 PM EST) -- King & Spalding LLP and a former associate suing the firm over his firing have received a New York federal judge's approval to forgo a jury on one claim in the suit. U.S. District Judge Valerie Caproni on Wednesday greenlighted former associate David Joffe's agreement with the law firm, revealed a day earlier, to forgo a jury trial on an Employee Retirement Income Security Act claim. Joffe's other claim, that he was unlawfully fired for raising ethics concerns, will still be heard by a jury. In approving the request, Judge Caproni said, "The court hereby strikes plaintiff's request for a jury trial...

