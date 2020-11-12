DOL Finalizes Registration Rule For Pooled Employer Plans

Law360 (November 12, 2020, 4:14 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Labor finalized regulations Thursday outlining how financial institutions can begin offering a new type of retirement plan, a pooled employer plan, starting Jan. 1. Institutions must register with the DOL and U.S. Department of the Treasury by electronically filing the new Form PR at least 30 days before beginning operations as a "pooled plan provider," according to the regulations. Form PR asks institutions to disclose information including their legal business name, phone number, federal employer identification number and the date they hope to start running a pooled employer plan, which is a retirement plan administered by a...

