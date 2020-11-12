Claims Court Says Non-Preferred Co. Can't Contest Award

Law360 (November 12, 2020, 10:15 PM EST) -- The U.S. Court of Federal Claims ruled that a vendor services company can't challenge the Defense Commissary Agency's decision to sole-source shelf-stocking deals to companies that employ the blind and disabled, finding that it wasn't part of a contract preference program. Because Top Gun Services LLC wasn't part of that program, it could not have been considered for the disputed shelf-stocking contracts even if it could prove they were improperly awarded without competition, Judge David A. Tapp said in a decision unsealed on Wednesday. "While a plaintiff need not show that it would have received the award in a competition, a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS