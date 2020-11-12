Ginger Soda False Ad Claims Can't Take Root, Judge Finds

Law360 (November 12, 2020, 12:58 PM EST) -- A Massachusetts federal judge has thrown out claims in a proposed class action alleging Polar Corp.'s ginger ale products are falsely advertised as containing real ginger, saying the plaintiff's admission that ginger is among the ingredients dooms her suit. U.S. District Judge Richard G. Stearns granted Polar's motion to dismiss claims by Theresa Fitzgerald on Tuesday, saying because the ginger ale does in fact use ginger as an ingredient, the label's claim that it's "made from real ginger" is not false. While Fitzgerald had argued that the claim would lead consumers to believe that real ginger root is included in the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS