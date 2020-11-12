Researcher Cops To Hiding China Ties To Win $4M In Grants

Law360 (November 12, 2020, 5:06 PM EST) -- A rheumatology and immunology researcher at Ohio State University and Pennsylvania State University pled guilty on Thursday to accepting $4.1 million in federal grant money by lying on grant applications about his close ties to China. Song Guo Zheng, 58, hid his participation in Chinese talent programs and his affiliation with a Chinese government-run university hospital from his American employers, fraudulently winning millions of dollars in National Institutes of Health grant money, prosecutors said. Zheng, a professor of internal medicine, copped to one count of falsifying documents to perpetrate a research fraud scheme during a hearing before U.S. District Judge Algenon...

