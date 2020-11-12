El Paso Extends COVID-19 Shutdown Order Amid Court Fight

Katie Buehler By

Law360 (November 12, 2020, 7:59 PM EST) -- El Paso County's top executive has extended an order that imposes a curfew on its residents and shuts down nonessential businesses in an effort to stem a recent spike in the Texas county's COVID-19 cases, even as the legality of the order is being debated in an appellate court.The Texas Supreme Court on Tuesday declined to intervene in that battle, deferring to the Eighth Court of Appeals in El Paso, which it found wasn't abusing its discretion by setting a "highly expedited briefing schedule" and committing to issuing a ruling on temporary relief by Thursday. Four justices, including Chief Justice Nathan L. Hecht, dissented from that decision.According to court records, the El Paso appellate court hadn't yet made a ruling as of Thursday afternoon in the case filed by Texas and 10 El Paso businesses that claim Judge Ricardo Samaniego, the El Paso County executive, istighter restrictions than those outlined by Gov. Greg Abbott's most recent statewide order.The order urges residents to stay home, imposes a 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew and closes all nonessential businesses.El Paso Mayor Dee Margo said at a news conference Thursday that he has heard from several business owners worried about staying afloat as they're ordered to shut down, but he said he must abide by Samaniego's orders. The mayor said the city of El Paso has seen a decline in its new daily cases, with the new case numbers staying below 1,000 in the past two days."We might be able to see a reduction in hospitalizations in seven to 10 days if this continues," he said.Samaniego first issued his shutdown order Oct. 29, after the county experienced a 183% increase in its positivity rate and a 365.2% increase in hospitalizations in the past month.Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton on Nov. 6 appealed the case after an El Paso County district judge found Samaniego's order wasn't "patently unlawful," as Paxton had suggested in a motion.Paxton argued in his challenge to the order that two sections of Texas' government code that Samaniego says give him authority to issue the order are temporarily suspended under the Texas Disaster Act. The suspension ensures Abbott that no local official will impose restrictions inconsistent with his most recent order, according to the motion.Abbott's latest COVID-19-related order, issued Oct. 7, allows businesses in the state to operate at up to 75% capacity, and waives the occupancy limit for religious services, local government operations, child-care services and youth camps, recreational sports programs, schools, drive-in and outdoor events, and personal beauty services.Samaniego's order only allows health care operations, such as hospitals, clinics and pharmacies, to operate, along with essential retail, the mail service, schools and other essential operations. It also prohibits public gatherings of any number of people for nonessential purposes.The businesses are represented by Mark N. Osborn and Shelly W. Rivas of Kemp Smith LLP Texas is represented by Todd Dickerson of the Texas attorney general's office.El Paso County and Samaniego are represented by John E. Untereker and Ruben Duarte of the El Paso County attorney's office.The case is Pizza Properties Inc. et al. v. El Paso County, Texas et al., case number 08-20-00226-CV, in the Texas Court of Appeals for the Eighth District.--Editing by Bruce Goldman.

