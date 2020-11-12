W.Va. Health Agencies Sued For Not Covering Trans Benefits

Law360 (November 12, 2020, 5:21 PM EST) -- A transgender Medicaid participant, a state worker and his dependent hit West Virginia agencies and several top government officials with a proposed class action in federal court Thursday, challenging provisions in the state's Medicaid and employee health insurance plans that deny coverage for transgender people. In a 39-page complaint, Medicaid participant Christopher Fain, state worker Brian McNemar and his husband Zachary Martell claim the state health plans discriminate against transgender people by categorically denying them coverage for counseling, hormone replacement therapy and surgical care, even though the plans cover those treatment for nontrans people, known as cisgender. "Defendants categorically deny gender-confirming...

