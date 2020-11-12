Ill. Del Monte Workers Say Facial Scans Violate Privacy Rights

Law360 (November 12, 2020, 4:47 PM EST) -- Del Monte Foods Inc. has been hit in state court with proposed class claims that the company has violated its Illinois workers' biometric privacy rights by requiring them to scan their faces to track work time without first obtaining their informed consent. Former employee Josh Metoyer alleged Monday that Del Monte violated the Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act by requiring its workers in the state to use a time clock that scans their faces when they're starting and ending work. Del Monte never disclosed its intentions of collecting and using its workers' biometric facial data before making them participate in its...

