Former XFL Head's Contract Suit Against McMahon Restarted

Law360 (November 12, 2020, 7:12 PM EST) -- A Connecticut federal judge has granted ousted XFL Commissioner Oliver Luck's bid to restart his $24 million breach of contract suit against the pro football league's former owner Vince McMahon three months after the enterprise was sold out of bankruptcy to a group led by Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. U.S. District Judge Victor A. Bolden on Wednesday granted Luck's motion to lift the bankruptcy stay on his lawsuit alleging that World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. CEO McMahon, who had tapped him to lead the resurrection of the XFL, owes him millions of dollars left on his employment contract. In the docket order,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS