Supreme Court Urged To Make Arbitration Contracts Binding

Law360 (November 12, 2020, 9:56 PM EST) -- Dental equipment distributor Henry Schein Inc. urged the U.S. Supreme Court today to enforce arbitration contracts and reverse the "badly flawed reasoning" in a Fifth Circuit decision that said parties with an arbitration contract should still be able to go to court if they so choose. Henry Schein was accused by dental equipment distributor rival Archer & White with conspiring with other distributors to keep market prices superficially high, but since the two companies had an arbitration contract, Henry Schein claimed the multimillion-dollar case could not go to court as Archer & White has argued and should only be heard by...

