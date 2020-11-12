Facebook Asks FCC To Ink Permissive 6 GHz Rules

Law360 (November 12, 2020, 6:40 PM EST) -- Facebook is a fan of the FCC's contested plan to open up the already occupied 6 GHz band to unlicensed wireless devices, but wants the agency to steer clear of any plans to cap power levels at very low limits. The social media's message to the Federal Communications Commission was made public Thursday in a filing that detailed a tête-à-tête between the company and the agency earlier in month in which Facebook expressed its opinions on the 6 GHz band. Too low a cap for so-called very low power devices "would result in dropped connections, high latency and battery drain," the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS