Sanofi Must Face Cancer Drug FCA Claims At Trial

Law360 (November 12, 2020, 10:09 PM EST) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge on Thursday handed drugmaker Sanofi U.S. Services Inc. a win on some allegations in a whistleblower's 18-year-old False Claims Act lawsuit, but allowed other claims that the drugmaker misleadingly promoted off-label uses for its cancer therapy drug to head to trial. In a 51-page memo, U.S. District Judge Anita B. Brody trimmed claims accusing Sanofi predecessor Aventis Pharmaceuticals of engaging in false advertising and issuing kickbacks to physicians who promoted its cancer drug, Taxotere. But Sanofi still faces former sales representative Yoash Gohil's claims that it orchestrated an advisory board scheme, a speaker programs scheme, an education...

