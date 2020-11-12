DHS Warns Of Admitting 'Abusers' If Asylum Regs Challenged

Law360 (November 12, 2020, 7:46 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Homeland Security fired back Tuesday at a lawsuit challenging its new asylum restrictions, claiming that the agency should not be forced to admit "child abusers, alien smugglers, wife beaters, stalkers, serial drunk drivers, various fraudsters, or persons who commit gang violence." "This case seeks to halt on a universal basis an important and well-supported final rule, issued jointly by the Departments of Justice and Homeland Security, that ensures that asylum is not granted to criminal aliens who endanger our country," DHS said in an opposition filed in California federal court. Four immigrant advocacy groups sued the agency...

