Pa. Frat Can't Depose Debilitated Member In Brain Injury Suit

Law360 (November 13, 2020, 5:54 PM EST) -- A Pennsylvania appellate panel has rejected a fraternity's bid to depose one of its members who suffered traumatic brain injuries after a bar fight and whose family sued the fraternity, saying it was speculative for the fraternity to claim that its right to depose the man will be lost if not conducted now. Judge Anne E. Lazarus, writing for the three-judge panel Thursday, affirmed the denial of Pi Kappa Phi Fraternity's motion to compel a deposition of Ian McGibbon, a Drexel University student who suffered brain injuries after a late-night fight at a local bar in September 2016. The Orphans' Court...

