2nd Circ. Won't Revive 'Rosemary's Baby' Copyright Fight

Law360 (November 12, 2020, 9:23 PM EST) -- The Second Circuit refused to revive a woman's lawsuit claiming a two-part NBC version of "Rosemary's Baby" ripped off two of her short stories, finding Thursday that the plots of the miniseries and the stories are completely different. The three-judge panel affirmed a lower court decision tossing Wilhelmina Montgomery's lawsuit against various parties including NBC Television, Lionsgate Entertainment Corp. and Netflix. While Montgomery alleged that the "Rosemary's Baby" miniseries infringed her copyright on two stories she wrote, the panel found "the 'total concept and overall feel' of the miniseries is very different from the two short stories." One of Montgomery's stories...

