GAO Says It Can't Review $8.4M Health Dept. Contract Protest

Law360 (November 12, 2020, 10:16 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services' $8.4 million technical assistance contract will be left intact, according to a U.S. Government Accountability Office decision released Thursday, which said a challenge to the deal doesn't meet criteria making it eligible for review. MayaTech Corp. had tried to protest the contract, but the GAO said its protest didn't qualify for an exception to a bar on challenges to deals worth less than $10 million that address the government's criteria for evaluating vendors' task order bids. Though MayaTech tried to challenge the contract's scope, the GAO said what the company referred to as...

