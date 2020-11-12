Axed PwC Director Alleges Age, Gender Bias

Law360 (November 12, 2020, 8:56 PM EST) -- A former PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP director accused the company of systemically clearing out older female workers in a lawsuit filed Thursday in Pennsylvania federal court, roping PwC into a fresh age bias battle after it ponied up nearly $12 million in March to settle similar charges. Pamela McCarey said in her complaint that she was sidelined and ultimately given the boot last year after more than two decades with the company as part of PwC's effort to hire younger male faces. "Plaintiff's combination of age and sex was a determinative and motivating factor in the decision to terminate her employment," she said....

