'Salt Bae' Tips Memo Shows Where Labor, Wage Laws Meet

Law360 (November 17, 2020, 5:53 PM EST) -- An internal National Labor Relations Board memo weighing in on servers' complaints about tips at a restaurant owned by the social media celebrity chef known as "Salt Bae" showcases the intersection of two worker protection laws, paving the way for attorneys to consider the best remedy for alleged pay violations. The National Labor Relations Act prohibits adverse action against workers who act together to improve working conditions, and the Fair Labor Standards Act makes it illegal for an employer to retaliate against employees who speak up about noncompliant wage practices. The servers at Nusr-Et Steakhouse, whose owner, Nusret Gökçe, earned his nickname in...

