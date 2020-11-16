Calif. Tells 9th Circ. Meal, Rest Break Rules Aren't Preempted

Law360 (November 16, 2020, 9:28 PM EST) -- A Ninth Circuit panel on Monday considered whether California's meal and rest break rules are general workplace rules that don't necessarily run afoul of federal regulations governing commercial motor vehicle safety, and whether the U.S. Department of Transportation overstepped when it said otherwise in 2018. During oral arguments conducted over videoconference, attorneys for truck drivers Duy Nam Ly and Phillip Morgan and for California's labor commissioner urged a three-judge appellate panel to invalidate the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration's December 2018 determination that the Golden State's meal and rest break rules were preempted by the Motor Carrier Safety Act of 1984....

