No Bail For Ex-JPMorgan Trader's Forex-Rigging Appeal

Law360 (November 12, 2020, 7:17 PM EST) -- A former JPMorgan Chase & Co. foreign currency trader convicted of conspiring to fix currency prices can't stay out of jail while he appeals the conviction, a New York federal judge ruled Wednesday. U.S. District Judge John G. Koeltl denied the motion for bail brought by Akshay Aiyer, who last year was convicted at trial of fixing prices on trades for Central and Eastern European, Middle Eastern and African, or CEEMEA, currencies between 2010 and 2013. Aiyer, 37, was then sentenced in September to eight months behind bars, ordered to pay a $150,000 fine and told to report to prison on...

