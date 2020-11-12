Trump Bars Investments In Cos. That Aid Chinese Military

Law360 (November 12, 2020, 9:10 PM EST) -- President Donald Trump signed an executive order Thursday that would bar transactions in publicly traded securities that end up supporting the Chinese military, stating that the Chinese government has "exploit[ed] United States investors to finance the development and modernization of its military." The executive order prohibits any U.S. citizen or resident from entering transactions in publicly traded securities of "any Communist Chinese military company" starting at 9:30 a.m. Eastern time on Jan. 11, 2021. Trump, in a statement, said that China's "national strategy of Military-Civil Fusion" has facilitated the build-up of the country's "military-industrial complex by compelling civilian Chinese companies to...

