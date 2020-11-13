Men's Wearhouse Owner's Ch. 11 Plan OK'd With Creditor Deal

Law360 (November 13, 2020, 5:03 PM EST) -- Men's Wearhouse parent Tailored Brands won approval Friday for its equity-swap Chapter 11 plan from a Texas bankruptcy judge after reaching an agreement to give a larger slice of its post-bankruptcy stock to its unsecured creditors. At a virtual hearing, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Marvin Isgur approved Tailored's plan after counsel for the retail chain owner told him that "round-the-clock" negotiations had produced a settlement with the unsecured creditor's committee and removed the last objection to the plan. Tailored, the parent company of menswear chains Jos A. Bank and Men's Wearhouse, filed for Chapter 11 protection on Aug. 3, saying COVID-19 closures...

