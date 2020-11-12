DC Judge Says No Transfer, No Ban In Temporary Status Fight

Law360 (November 12, 2020, 6:32 PM EST) -- The government has failed to convince a D.C. federal judge that a suit challenging a policy that blocks people with temporary immigration protections from becoming permanent residents doesn't belong in his court. U.S. District Judge Reggie B. Walton said Thursday morning that he wouldn't be approving the transfer to Virginia because he didn't believe the government had a leg to stand on with its argument that it was individual determinations and not a national policy that was being challenged. Since the policy change being challenged was issued from D.C. and affected people with Temporary Protected Status all around the country, Judge...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS