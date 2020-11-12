Antitrust Dems Optimistic For New Congress, Administration

Law360 (November 12, 2020, 10:27 PM EST) -- The top Democrats on the House and Senate antitrust subcommittees expressed optimism Thursday that lawmakers can update U.S. competition enforcement, in particular through potentially bipartisan-friendly efforts to generate more funding for federal watchdogs, regardless of which party controls the Senate. Democratic lawmakers in both the U.S. House and Senate are optimistic about improving antitrust enforcement. (AP Photo/Mark Tenally) Whether Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota takes the antitrust subcommittee gavel or remains its ranking Democrat won't be determined until Georgia's two Senate seats go to January runoff elections that will decide which party controls the chamber when President-elect Joe Biden takes office....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS