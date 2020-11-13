Trump Could Further Rattle Immigration Law Before His Exit

Law360 (November 13, 2020, 10:20 PM EST) -- With fewer than three months left in office, President Donald Trump is expected to rush efforts to finalize policies restricting legal immigration, paving the way for more visa limits and asylum cuts that could take months for the incoming Biden administration to reverse. Since Election Day, the Trump administration has already advanced policies to overhaul the H-1B specialty occupation visa lottery and to speed up immigration court appeals. And with a number of other immigration proposals in the pipeline, legal experts expect to see the administration hurry to finalize those changes too — making them harder to undo — before President-elect Joe Biden...

