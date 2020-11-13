Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Kelley Kronenberg Settles Pay, Visa Fight With Italian Atty

Law360 (November 13, 2020, 2:52 PM EST) -- Kelley Kronenberg LLP and an Italian attorney have settled claims that the firm bungled the attorney's visa to work in the U.S. then neglected to pay him for nine months of work while living abroad.

Alberto Polimeni told the Florida federal court Thursday that he has reached a tentative resolution with the law firm. In his notice to the court, Polimeni said the parties plan to complete the non-monetary settlement details within 60 days, at which point they expect to dismiss the case and submit approval documents for the settlement.

On Friday, U.S. District Judge Cecilia M. Altonaga ordered the case...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!