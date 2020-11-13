Kelley Kronenberg Settles Pay, Visa Fight With Italian Atty

Law360 (November 13, 2020, 2:52 PM EST) -- Kelley Kronenberg LLP and an Italian attorney have settled claims that the firm bungled the attorney's visa to work in the U.S. then neglected to pay him for nine months of work while living abroad. Alberto Polimeni told the Florida federal court Thursday that he has reached a tentative resolution with the law firm. In his notice to the court, Polimeni said the parties plan to complete the non-monetary settlement details within 60 days, at which point they expect to dismiss the case and submit approval documents for the settlement. On Friday, U.S. District Judge Cecilia M. Altonaga ordered the case...

