Md. Co. Says It Was Cheated Out Of Swipe Fees In $2.5M Suit

Law360 (November 13, 2020, 9:26 PM EST) -- A Maryland company sued Florida-based Elite Payments Corp. Thursday, claiming the payment processor knew a restaurant chain had stopped contributing credit card swipe fees under an agreement before EPC sold its rights to the fees. Clarus Enterprises — Residuals Acquisitions LLC says EPC solicited away the Sushi Sake franchise's swipe fee residuals out of an agreement EPC had with Paysafe Processing Solutions LLC for a portion of businesses' swipe fees from consumer credit cards. EPC did this as it was selling its interest in the agreement to Clarus for $819,980 in September, according to the suit. "Clarus discovered that Sushi Sake...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS