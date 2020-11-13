Drivers' Trial Over VW 'Dieselgate' Claims Pushed To 2023

Law360, London (November 13, 2020, 4:56 PM GMT) -- A judge on Friday pushed back to 2023 a trial that will pit British motorists against Volkswagen AG and other carmakers amid allegations that the company did not fix emissions-cheating software installed in its diesel engine cars but in fact installed a second "defeat device." High Court Judge David Waksman set a new trial date of January 2023 for some 90,000 motorists suing the automaker as the claimants seek to expand their group action lawsuit against the auto giant. Lawyers for the drivers want to add allegations that the technical solution that VW installed to make its diesel engines compliant with emissions regulations...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS